Husband Cameron Diaz spoke about their child: “Being the dad of a daughter is the best thing.”

Cameron Diaz, 47, has said more than once that she considers it a gift of fate to meet her husband, 41-year-old Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, who made her happy. However, Benji is not only a loving spouse, but also seems to be a caring father. At the end of December last year, the spouses became parents for the first time and since then they have not left their daughter Raddix, replacing each other. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Madden decided to share his thoughts on fatherhood on the social network.

With love and respect, I am writing congratulations in honor of International Women’s Day. Being a dad to your daughter is the best thing that can be in the world, – Benji admitted on Twitter.



Cameron and her husband put the safety of the child and their privacy above all else. When they announced the birth of a child, they immediately warned the press and other curious people that they would protect their personal space from strangers.

We will not post photos or share any details, except for one – that our daughter is really very cute! – they wrote on Instagram in the early days of 2020.



Diaz and Madden, we recall, quickly realized that they had met each other for a serious relationship: a year after the beginning of the romance, they got married. Their marriage turns five this year.









A wedding is the best thing that has ever happened to me. My husband is the best, he is a wonderful partner and a wonderful person. Marriage is difficult, of course, and a lot of work. You need someone who is willing to grow up with you because in a marriage everything is 50-50. All the time, Diaz told InStyle in 2019.



