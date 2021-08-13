“I couldn’t handle it”, HELLO! Russia

For seven years now, Cameron Diaz fans have been waiting with hope for at least one new role of their favorite actress in a movie or TV series, but in vain. The actress prefers to live a closed life and devote all her free time to her husband Benji Madden and their one and a half year old daughter, Raddix. In a new interview as part of the Hart to Heart show, Cameron told actor, comedian and TV presenter Kevin Hart about her personal life, and at the same time spoke again about her retirement from the cinema.

When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you are perceived as someone who knows how to do one thing, and at the same time other parts of your life seem less important … It is like realizing that one part of me that was functioning at a high level was not enough. At about 40 years old, I began to realize that there were so many things in my life that I had never tried. I love acting in films, I loved it. But I wanted more simplicity in every day of my life.

Diaz added that after leaving the cinema, she “felt whole”:

It’s fun, I love it, I love to play. I could act forever. I literally sometimes feel that I have unlimited energy … But I realized that filming became such a huge part of my life that I could no longer cope … I gave 100% of myself to an acting career, so now my life is just different time. And what fills my life now is the most interesting thing I’ve ever done in my life. Have a family, be married. It’s just the best it can be. I don’t have what I can give to the film. I cannot act in films, because all my energy is directed to the family.

I met my husband, we have a family. For all these things, I did not have time before, and at that moment I did not have the opportunity to make the right decisions in this regard, – concluded Cameron.









Recall that Cameron Diaz met Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden at a basketball game in 2004. However, they began dating much later – only 10 years later. Brought future spouses Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji’s brother, Joel Madden. January 5, 2015 Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got married In Los Angeles. In the same year, the premiere of the musical “Annie” took place, in which Diaz played one of the main roles. Since then, new films with her participation have not been released.

The star of Charlie’s Angels and a dozen romantic comedies rarely gives interviews, but in August 2019 she made an exception for the 25th anniversary of American InStyle. In frank interview Cameron shared her thoughts on aging and marriage.

I think after 40 comes the best decade of my life. You just have to be honest with yourself and be ready for the changes that the analysis of the past will bring. You have to look at your behavior, see what worked and what didn’t. You have to stop worrying about anything. Enough of you! You do not care. I don’t really care. And this is such a relief. You also begin to track physical changes in yourself and realize that there is nothing you can do about it. Then you look back and think: God, I hated myself at this moment, but look how young I was. “Or:” I hope I have the next 40 years in stock, during which I will also look at old pictures and be amazed “. I know that right now I am in my best moment and will never be younger.

On December 30, 2019, a daughter, Raddix, was born to the couple at the private hospital Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. Thanks to the birth certificate, which fell into the hands of journalists, it became known that a surrogate mother gave birth to the baby. And in August 2020, the actress first spoke about why she decided to become a mother only after 45 years.