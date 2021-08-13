Friday, August 13, 2021
    In a good mood: new mom Cameron Diaz on a walk in Santa Monica

    Cameron Diaz

    At the end of December, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 40-year-old husband Benji Madden became parents for the first time. In her free time from maternal troubles, the actress manages to go for a manicure and visit her beautician – just on the way from the beauty salon, the paparazzi caught her the other day.

    Cameron smiled sweetly and was clearly in a good mood. For her beauty day, Diaz opted for a relaxed, casual look, wearing a white T-shirt, ripped jeans, a black cardigan and white Fila sneakers. The new mom’s look was complemented by a casual ponytail and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

    Cameron and Bungy informed their fans about the addition to the family in early January – the couple said that they had a daughter, whom they named Raddix Madden. After some time, details of the baby’s birth appeared in the press – you can find out them here.

    If you already know everything about Cameron Diaz, we suggest looking at the first photo of Ashley Graham’s newborn son, which she shared on Instagram a few hours ago, or find out about Lady Gaga’s new chosen one Michael Polanski.

    Photo
    Dean / Rachpoot / MEGA / Mega Agency / East News








