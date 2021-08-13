In a good mood: new mom Cameron Diaz on a walk in Santa Monica

Cameron Diaz

At the end of December, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 40-year-old husband Benji Madden became parents for the first time. In her free time from maternal troubles, the actress manages to go for a manicure and visit her beautician – just on the way from the beauty salon, the paparazzi caught her the other day.

Cameron smiled sweetly and was clearly in a good mood. For her beauty day, Diaz opted for a relaxed, casual look, wearing a white T-shirt, ripped jeans, a black cardigan and white Fila sneakers. The new mom’s look was complemented by a casual ponytail and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Cameron and Bungy informed their fans about the addition to the family in early January – the couple said that they had a daughter, whom they named Raddix Madden. After some time, details of the baby’s birth appeared in the press – you can find out them here.

