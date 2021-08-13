Investors Discussed 2 Popular Bitcoin Price Predictions

The opinions of members of the crypto community about how BTC will behave further diverged.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started the last day of the working five-day period with growth. As of 11:27 am (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 46,045. The maximum value of BTC per day, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is fixed at $ 46,331, the minimum is at $ 43,861.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, bitcoin hashrate continues to recover. The positive dynamics suggests that miners who were forced to interrupt work amid pressure from the Chinese authorities are connecting to the cryptocurrency network.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

The growth of the BTC rate became the reason for discussing the prospects for the further movement of the cryptocurrency. The opinions of the crypto community members were divided. There are two popular theories of the further movement of bitcoin. We propose to take a closer look at them.









Theory # 1 – BTC is waiting for an update of the maximum

The theory is based on the S2F forecasting model of bitcoin, which was developed by PlanB, a popular analyst in the crypto community. He is confident that BTC has not yet completed the positive phase of the movement.

PlanB believes that bitcoin repeats cycles after every halving. Recall that the last one took place in May 2020. Halving halves the reward level for cryptocurrency mining. As a result, a BTC deficit forms on the market, which, according to the theory, pushes the rate of a digital asset up.

The analyst is confident that bitcoin has not yet exhausted its growth potential. In his opinion, the peak in the value of BTC, against the background of the halving of 2020, can be recorded near the level of $ 100 thousand.

Theory # 2 – bitcoin has already peaked, ahead of crypto winter

An alternative theory was presented by another popular analyst in the crypto community – Mr. Whale. He believes that bitcoin has already reached an all-time high during the growth phase. Recall that the peak value of BTC was recorded on April 14, 2021 at a height of $ 64,863.

According to Mr. The whale intersection of averages, which reflect the value of bitcoin for 200 and 50 days (golden cross), which was recently recorded by members of the crypto community, indicates the prospects for the beginning of the crypto winter. As a confirmation of his theory, he presented a graph showing the moments of the golden cross with their consequences.

The current growth of bitcoin, in his opinion, is nothing more than a small correction before the final transition of BTC to crypto winter (a period of a protracted fall in the rate of the cryptocurrency).

More forecasts for bitcoin are in our material.