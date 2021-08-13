Jack Dorsey: “Ethereum alone is not enough to change Big Tech” | Blockchain24

Twitter CEO and self-proclaimed Bitcoin maximalist Jack Dorsey is on par with Ether (ETH) fans. In his last casual remark about the second largest cryptocurrency on the market, Dorsey downplayed the platform’s potential, saying that it alone was not capable of shaking up the status quo at Big Tech.

Dorsey’s comment followed an online discussion on the usefulness of full-scale integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Twitter, which Twitter user Seyitaylor claims would benefit Ethereum more than a social media site.

Dorsey agreed that such a move would be more significant for the Ethereum ecosystem than for his own platform, but added:

“However, every Twitter account can be connected to a Lightning wallet …”

Despite Twitter’s previous efforts in the NFT world – and Dorsey’s own use of technology to raise money for charity – Dorsey remained a staunch supporter of Bitcoin, much to the dismay of Ethereum devotees and less sectarian cryptocurrency fans alike.

Dorsey was asked a question by a Twitter user.

Why is ETH hated if there is room for multiple pieces in a puzzle?

To this, Dorsey replied that “focusing on one thing is not hatred of others. I voiced my concerns about others versus bitcoin. The key ones are the principles of financing, security and centralization. “







In another Twitter thread, Harry Tan explored the “mystery” of Dorsey’s single-minded preoccupation with bitcoins, which Timothy Kim proposed as a promise from a veteran cryptocurrency to serve as “safe money,” which he said was “critical,” “especially for the globally disadvantaged.” Dorsey joined the discussion to agree, stating that he is using Bitcoin “to help fix the money,” adding that he “does not troll.”

In another conversation on the same topic, Dorsey dismissed claims that he is deliberately tarnishing Ethereum and clarified that for him

“Decentralization is not the ultimate goal […] it’s just one way to fix the money. ” Elsewhere on Twitter, Dorsey said that while he agrees with the spirit of the NFT, his defense of Lightning in this context has nothing to do with them, but rather “the introduction of a currency for the Internet.”

This is Dorsey’s longtime motto, which has repeatedly argued that Bitcoin will be the only currency on the Internet since at least 2018. Unlike other bitcoin aficionados, who admit that the two major coins may be “castled” one day. As far as is known, he still does not want to invest in altcoins.