Jennifer Aniston excluded unvaccinated people from her life

The actress said in response to criticism that in the era of the coronavirus pandemic “you need to think not only about yourself.”

Jennifer Aniston is campaigning for a coronavirus vaccine and has already been vaccinated herself. She also admitted that she “excluded” those who neglect vaccinations from her life. Writes about this People.

This decision by the 52-year-old Friends star was met with criticism, but the actress stands her ground.

“We must take care not only of ourselves,” Aniston said and said that she had already severed all relations with some people from her environment who stubbornly did not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Jennifer Aniston in the mask / Photo: Instagram jenniferaniston

“I just ruled out a few people who refused to get vaccinated, or just didn’t tell me if they got vaccinated. It was annoying,” said the actress.









The fans asked her if she was afraid in vain, because Jen herself had already received both doses of the vaccine. To which the actress replied that the danger of infection still exists.

“I can get mildly ill, but they won’t send me to the hospital and I won’t die. But I can infect someone who is unvaccinated and thereby put him at risk. I am worried about this. We all have to take care of more than about myself “, – Aniston explained her decision and stated that” what does not kill you mutates and tries again. “

She criticized people who opposed vaccinations and called this position “shameful.”

“There is still a large group of people who oppose vaccinations or simply do not listen to the facts. This is a real shame,” – said the actress.

As a reminder, when the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, Aniston advocated social distancing and the wearing of masks.

“Do it for your family. And, above all, for yourself. Coronavirus affects people of all ages. I believe in humanity, despite many factors as if discouraging us from doing it. But I still believe,” the actress summed up.