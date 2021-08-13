Jennifer Lawrence regrets not having a grand bachelorette party before her own wedding

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding was hidden from the public. The bachelorette party was also quite modest, and this is what the actress regrets.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney tied the knot a year ago. The other day, the actress took part in a podcast, where she shared her thoughts on the bachelorette party on the eve of the wedding. It turns out that the celebrity did not have enough impressions from the last bachelor night.

Jennifer explained that her bachelorette party was not entirely personal. The fact is that her best friend decided to get married on the same day as Lawrence herself. Therefore, the bachelorette party had to be combined.

“We organized night gatherings at my house. But I really regret that we did not do something big and grandiose. No, of course I had a lot of fun, I can’t say anything for my friend, maybe she was not so interested, but personally I was very delighted ” – says Lawrence.







Jennifer and Cook got married in October last year. The celebrity couple decided not to skimp on the wedding, so they invited more than 150 people, among whom were such show business stars: Cameron Diaz, Adele, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and others. For the most important day in her life, Jennifer chose a dress from the world famous brand Dior. By the way, it was the actress who decided that her wedding dress was worthy to “spend the night” before the wedding in a historic hotel. Therefore, a separate number was removed for the dress.

Jennifer and Cook met in the summer two years ago. After 7 months, Maroni proposed to Lawrence, to which the actress agreed. After the engagement, the couple began to lead a closed lifestyle, they stopped going to social events and visiting public places together. Cook is not used to public life, he is an art worker, runs a huge gallery. However, his work is very closely related to the world of show business and the film industry. Through his work, he met Jennifer.