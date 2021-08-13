Julia Roberts is dancing and having fun in new Chopard film | Vogue Ukraine

This spring, Chopard is celebrating the anniversary of one of its major inventions – in 1976, the brand first introduced a revolutionary moving diamond technology called Happy Diamonds. To celebrate this important historical moment for Chopard, they decided to release a very emotional and dynamic mini-film, the main star of which was actress Julia Roberts. It was filmed by Canadian director Xavier Dolan, winner of the Cannes Film Festival and winner of several Cesars.

Chopard briefly describes the mood of the film as joie de vivre or joy of life – within one minute, Julia Roberts demonstrates the full range of emotions, dancing happily, and the frames with her are dynamically replaced by frames of the Happy Sport watch with those very dancing diamonds. Her carelessness, sincerity and that legendary smile instantly immerse you in an atmosphere of relaxation and good mood.









Julia Roberts

Carolina Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, says that the love story between her company and the film industry has been going on for a very long time, so she turned to one of the most talented directors of our time, who knows exactly what joie de vivre is. His meeting with Julia Roberts was a real creative explosion, and the film itself turned into a manifesto of optimism, enormous vitality and a free spirit. Paloma Faith’s track Upside Down helped further emphasize the mood.

Xavier Dolan