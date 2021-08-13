Jungle Cruise: Movie Premiere & Dwayne Johnson’s Exclusive Interview

The star of the legendary Fast and Furious franchise Dwayne Johnson gave an exclusive interview to New Channel

Recently the premiere of the new adventure film “Jungle Cruise” from the Disney studio took place in the Ukrainian box office. The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who became world famous for his work on the 2005 cult thriller House of Wax. During the creation of Jungle Cruise, the team was inspired by the theme of the famous Disneyland parks. The plot is based on an adventure-filled expedition through the Amazon jungle with the participation of Dwayne Johnson, a charismatic river boat captain, and Emily Blunt, a brave wildlife explorer. The film’s star cast was joined by the incredible Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the trailer for Jungle Cruise. We look!

Within the framework of the premiere of the film “Jungle Cruise” in Ukraine New channel together with distributor Kinomania prepared an exclusive interview with Dwayne Johnson, performer of one of the main roles. The Hollywood actor shared behind-the-scenes details about the filming of the film and told how Disney studio and actress Emily Blunt fulfilled his cherished dream.

– What prompted you to star in this film?

“I was honored to work on Jungle Cruise with Disney, the greatest and, in my opinion, the most reliable company in the world. It was an opportunity to make a film that, if done correctly, will be of interest to viewers at all times.

Also, I felt there was something cool and very important about paying tribute to the legendary Walt Disney. In 1955, when the first park opened, the Jungle Cruise was one of his brainchildren. Few people know, but it was Walt Disney who was the skipper on the first such trip. He put so much time, love, care and passion into this business … And now, many decades later, we got the opportunity to create something special in memory of him.

I was fortunate enough to work with an incredible cast and our amazing director Jaume Collet-Serra. And I am delighted to have a new partnership with Disney, because we have managed to do something that we have never done before – to turn into a film a global property loved by billions.

– What can you say about the film? Do you think director Jaume Colle-Serra managed to convey the right atmosphere?

– Jungle Cruise is an adventure: fun, magical, mystical, dangerous and incredibly exciting. The painting teaches you to appreciate every moment, to truly live and breathe to your full chest. Using the example of the main characters, she shows how important it is to overcome obstacles with a smile, not to be afraid to go beyond and not to succumb to the pressure of society.

Our director Jaume Colle-Serra brings a unique and very special lens to Jungle Cruise. He managed to create something magical! There were many directors who wanted to work on the project. But when we met and talked to Jaume, we realized that he should be the director. We were delighted with his passion and uniqueness. Jaume Colle Serra is from the glittering world of Spanish filmmakers. The likes of him are revolutionizing the film industry and making outstanding films of all time.

– Tell us about your character. How does the viewer get to know him and what internal transformations await him?

– My hero’s name is Frank, he is funny, at times charming and at times quite sinister. But all his “states” are accompanied by humor! Frank is a skipper in the Amazon and he is very proud of what he does. In fact, his boat La Quila is like the Millennium Falcon for Han Solo … This is his child. Yes, the boat may look dilapidated, look like a piece of junk, but for Frank, there is no more beautiful phenomenon in the world than his La Quila sailing across the sea. This is what he is all about. As the film progresses, my character is revealed from a completely unexpected perspective. When he meets Lily, an ambitious, brave, funny and beautiful explorer, his worldview is turned upside down. And he understands how wonderful life can be.









– By the way, about the character of Lily. She was played by the charming Emily Blunt. What are your impressions of filming together?

– I was a big fan of Emily Blunt even before we started working together. I love her work and her acting. The first movie I saw Emily in was The Devil Wears Prada. I was in awe of how she kept herself in the frame and attracted attention to herself, even when she was not speaking. When it became known that Emily would play in Jungle Cruise, I was incredibly happy!

I have a story with Emily Blunt that is very close and dear to my heart. I already told it to Emily, now I want to share it with you. When I first got to Hollywood, I acted on a whim, without preparation. I hoped to make a career as an actor, but did not understand what was needed for this. I lived in Florida for many years, and often traveled with my family to Disneyland. I literally grew up in this theme park! Therefore, when I watched the first part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, I was unrealistically inspired. I had a dream to star in a movie one day based on my favorite Disney attraction, Jungle Cruise. This was about 20 years ago, and I often wondered who could be my HR partner. But since my dream at that time seemed crazy and unrealizable, I put it aside for a while.

And now, many years later, I got the opportunity to realize my cherished desire! When I was offered a role in Jungle Cruise, I immediately told Disney President of Production, Sean Bailey, that Emily Blunt was the perfect cast as my co-star. As a result, it was approved. I am grateful to the Universe for the fact that it was with Emily that I had the opportunity to go on an exciting journey called “Jungle Cruise”.

Plus, Emily Blunt’s acting is something special. After all, it is not for nothing that her talent has been marked by many prestigious prizes and awards. She brings a zest to each of her characters and works out the image in detail – from facial expressions to intonations. Emily is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the world!

– With Emily, everything is clear. What was it like working with Jack Whitehall as McGregor?

– Jack Whitehall is an actor with incredible talent, and at the same time he is very funny. In the image of McGregor, there should be a person who has warmth and kindness. Jack was perfect for this role, and we are very proud to have him in our ranks. He did a great job on Jungle Cruise. More importantly, he’s a really nice guy. He is cool!

– In the film, we see a lot of tricks in your performance. How did the training go?

“Jungle Cruise stunt workouts have always been a lot of fun because most of the actors wanted and were happy to do them in person. Of course, doing dangerous stunts won’t make you a cooler and more desirable actor. And health and your own life should always be a priority. I do all my stunts on my own because I’m super cool … just kidding! In fact, I have a few stunt doubles that make me look powerful. But it’s always great when the actors want to prove themselves! And of course, Emily was greedy for work. She is a very cool woman!

Both Emily and I have performed a lot of stunts throughout our careers: we filmed scenes with hand-to-hand combat, the use of weapons and much more. Jungle Cruise is different from the projects we’ve worked with before – it’s a massive, epic, fast-paced adventure. On screen, all the stunts seem insane, incredibly dangerous and breathtaking, but in fact, filming such scenes was a lot of fun. Each of them was like a mini adventure!

– What impression do you think the film will make on the audience?

“I really hope they have a great time watching Jungle Cruise. I think that the film will appeal to many and will remain in memory for many years. When such pictures are filmed with high quality and taste, the impressions from viewing it are “embedded” in the DNA and cause pleasant nostalgia. And believe me, Disney knows how to make such a movie!

Jungle Cruise: Official Movie Trailer

Author: Olesya Bobrik