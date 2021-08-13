Justin Timberlake – how he left ‘N Sync, dumped Britney Spears and nearly lost his wife

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake turns 40 on January 31st and has spent most of his life on stage. Ambitions did not allow the singer to stop there, so, having successfully started his solo career, he also rushed to conquer the cinema. Judging by the positive reviews from critics and the delight of the fans, the attempt was crowned with success.

But in matters of the heart, Timberlake was not very lucky: relations with colleagues in the shop ended quickly, and partings were accompanied by a series of mutual reproaches. The list of passions included Fergie, Alyssa Milano and Cameron Diaz, who were several years older than Justin, and Britney Spears could not resist him. Only an affair with Jessica Biel resulted in a marriage for the singer, and he was also threatened due to rumors about the artist’s betrayal. So what was the winner of four Emmys and nine Grammys doing wrong?

Celebrity since childhood

Since childhood, Justin Timberlake was fond of music and dance

Justin was born in Memphis, Tennessee into a very religious family: his grandfather was a Baptist priest, and his dad was a conductor in the church. Timberlake was not even five years old when his parents divorced, but, fortunately, this did not cause psychological trauma to the boy. In the future, he maintained good relations with both his mother and father, and also made friends with their new companions in life.

From early childhood, Justin Timberlake was fond of music and dance, and he considered Michael Jackson and Elton John to be his idols. The future singer took his first steps towards success by taking part in Star Search, where he performed a composition in country style. Well, at 12, the teenager appeared in the famous American show “The Mickey Mouse Club”, where he met Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Jaycee Chases (Shaze) and Britney Spears. Justin became close friends with Gosling, and together with Jaycee, at the end of the TV project, he formed the boy band ‘N Sync.

Five guys conquered America and then the world with rhythmic pop hits. Timberlake turned out to be the youngest in the group, because in parallel with the recording of the album and touring he studied at school. In addition, he managed to attend courses for aspiring artists, intending to further improve in music. The desire to become better led to the fact that in 2002 the guy started working on a solo album. Technically, no one announced the breakup of the collective, the fans were only informed about a certain pause in the work of the guys. However, the vocalists got together less and less, and in the end the inevitable happened – ‘N Sync disappeared from the radar, and Justin became a first-tier star.

“It all started as a fun snowball fight that turned into an avalanche. I grew out of this. I felt that I was more concerned with music than other people in the group, – the artist admitted 15 years later. “The music that I wanted to compose, and for which I needed to follow my heart.”

‘N Sync conquered America

However, Justin chose to go solo.

Justified’s debut album won two Grammy awards, and a year later, Justin was nominated for the MTV Europe Awards. The star’s reputation was impeccable until the performance with Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl in 2004: during the performance of the track, which included the words “I’ll undress you until the end of this song,” Timberlake tore off part of Janet’s top, exposing her right chest in front of the audience. According to the artist, everything happened by accident, but the scandal that broke out in the media made him pause in his career.

The return of Justin was marked by a resounding triumph, he released one hit after another. The second album with the tracks “SexyBack”, “My Love” and “What Goes Around …” brought him two more Grammys and literally blew up Billboard. Glossy magazines have dubbed the artist a sex symbol and one of the most attractive singers of our time. And what did Timberlake do? – went to conquer Hollywood.

do not missTimberlake spoke about the love of his grandparents

Action movie “Edison”, “Alpha Dog” by Nick Cassavetes, the role of Sean Parker in the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network” – critics reacted favorably to the performance of Justin. He looked organically in the comedies “A Very Bad Teacher” and “Friendship Sex”, the audience appreciated the dystopia “Time” with his participation. In 2013, the artist again focused on music and released his third album. Now we can say that the star successfully combines different types of creativity, touring with concerts, periodically acting in films and voicing cartoons.









Romance with stars and marriage at risk

After breaking up, the singer collaborated with Fergie more than once.

Apparently, Timberlake has always been drawn to older women. So, one of his first lovers was Fergie. At the time of the novel, the young man was only 16, and the singer was 23. However, according to the artist, they were connected rather by flirting. “Justin and I walked together, had fun and kissed,” she said in an interview. “We went to Hawaii together, but it was never too serious.”

do not missNot a baby anymore. Videos and photos of Britney Spears from the 90s to the present day

During the ‘N Sync era, the singer had an affair with longtime Mickey Mouse Club friend Britney Spears. Fans were delighted with the star union and were eagerly awaiting news of the artists’ wedding. According to rumors, due to Britney’s betrayal, the relationship collapsed after three years, in connection with which Justin wrote the hit Cry Me a River.

Britney and Justin’s union was thrilled by fans

Timberlake did not have to suffer for a long time because of his love failure: Spears was replaced by a girl from the dancer’s dancer Jenna Duan. The affair turned out to be short, and subsequently, the main man in Jenna’s life was not Justin, but Channing Tatum – together with the actor Duan she starred in the movie Step Up.

do not missAlyssa Milano – 47: Changes in the appearance of “Phoebe” from “Charmed”

Timberlake spent the summer of 2002 with “Enchanted” Alyssa Milano, who, by the way, was nine years older than the guy. It is interesting that with the next passion the singer had the same age difference. We are talking, of course, about Cameron Diaz, whom Justin met at the Nickelodeon Children’s Awards.

Together, the couple was seen on tour and social events, and soon attentive fans noticed a ring resembling an engagement ring on the actress’s hand. But, according to the friends of the lovers, there was no proposal. By the end of 2006, the stars dispersed, wishing to keep the reasons for the gap a secret.

Cameron Diaz is nine years older than Timberlake, but this did not stop the couple from having an affair

At the dawn of 2007, a new and, perhaps, a key chapter in the singer’s personal life began. At the Golden Globe ceremony, he met Jessica Biel, and their joint photos were circulated in the media. The relationship took a serious turn only a year later, when the artists officially declared themselves a couple. Until 2011, it seemed from the outside that everything was fine with the lovers, and the news of their breakup surprised the audience a lot. Some said that the fault of Justin’s infidelity, who allegedly betrayed his passions with Olivia Mann, was to blame, while others claimed that the man had delayed the wedding for too long, which disappointed Jessica.

do not missJustin Timberlake begged forgiveness from his wife after betrayal

Many are leaning towards the latest version, as the artists reunited and got married in Italy a few months later. Both dreamed of children, and the wish was fulfilled in 2015 when Silas Randall Timberlake was born. They were happy, although everything did not happen quite the way the stars wanted. “Our plans collapsed: a serene natural birth ended in a hospital and an emergency caesarean section. We returned home exhausted, disappointed and shocked, ”the couple shared in the book“ The Nanny Connie Method: Secrets of the First Four Months of the Life of a Baby and His Parents ”.

The clouds thickened in 2019: a photo of Justin from the filming of the film “Palmer” was leaked to the Network, where he was holding his colleague Alisha Wainwright by the hand. In the microblogging, the singer tried to clarify that there was a misunderstanding, and he only showed friendly participation. However, Jessica’s suspicions grew stronger, and now it became clear that the guilty spouse had to move to the guest house.

The artist became a husband and a father thanks to Jessica Biel

“All this speculation hurts the people I love. There was nothing between me and my filming partner. I regret my behavior. Of course, this is not the example that I want to set my son, ”- justified Justin.

Fortunately for the singer, it was still possible to beg forgiveness from the chosen one. After reconciliation, the couple’s relationship became even stronger, as evidenced by the fact that their second child was born last year. “His name is Phineas, and he’s cute and adorable,” Justin shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Now no one sleeps in the family, but we are incredibly happy and can hardly feel happier.”

do not missJustin Timberlake and Jessica Biel become parents for the second time

Fans hope that Timberlake will no longer get involved in scandalous stories, and his love with Jessica Biel will overcome all possible obstacles.

Based on materials from The Hollywood Reporter, US-magazine.

Photo: Legion-Media, Fred Duval, John Shearer, Dave Hogan / Getty Images