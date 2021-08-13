Kendall Jenner supported the animal print trend

A participant in the television reality show “The Kardashian Family” showed what she saw for Christmas. On the eve of the annual holiday, American celebrity Kendall Jenner was photographed in front of her home tree.

One of the highest paid models according to Forbes magazine chose a golden iridescent top. It is noteworthy that in the year of the metal bull, Kendall’s look was also metallic. Moreover, thanks to the flounces and the drapery of the fabric, the impression was created that the girl was wrapped in a candy wrapper.

For this, the sister of businesswoman Kylie Jenner picked up black micro shorts, thereby highlighting her long legs. And Kendall wore patent leather high heels and platform shoes as shoes. Note that they were decorated with an animal print.









We will remind, earlier the stylist of the Teleprogramma.pro portal warned women of fashion that an animal print can be insidious. Therefore, it is worth diluting such a bright and complex pattern with something monochromatic and neutral.

As for the image of Kendall Jenner, fans of the celebrity were delighted with the idea of ​​the idol:

“Our Queen!”, “Perfect Baby”, “The Sweetest Gift”, “I would like to see you under my Christmas tree”

