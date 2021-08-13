Kids’ Choice Awards nominees announced

Nickelodeon has announced the nominees for its annual Kids’ Choice Awards. Russian viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite stars not only in global, but also in local nominations. Nickelodeon Russia will broadcast the Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 on Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For the first time ever, Nickelodeon’s orange blimp will leave the Kids’ Choice Awards and take fans on a virtual journey around the world and beyond using new technologies. Viewers will be able to visit the stars, as well as get into space and visit the hometown of SpongeBob SquarePants – Bikini Bottom.

This year’s Los Angeles awards ceremony will be hosted by popular American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, best known for his Saturday Night Live comedy show.

The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards global nominees include BLACKPINK, BTS, Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and many more. Singer Justin Bieber (5 nominations), popular TV series Stranger Things (4 nominations), singer Ariana Grande, animated film The Croods: Housewarming, TV series Henry Danger, TV series High School Musical “, Animated films” Soul “,” Trolls. World Tour “and the film” Wonder Woman: 1984 “(3 nominations each).









Viewers from Russia and the CIS countries will be able to vote for their favorite among music performers, blogging houses and blogger pairs in three local nominations: “Favorite Breakthrough of the Year of Russian Viewers”, “Favorite House of Bloggers for Russian Viewers” and “Favorite ‘Thorn’ of the Year for Russian Viewers” …

In the nomination “Favorite Breakthrough of the Year for Russian Viewers” talented performers Lidus, Kucher, as well as the musical groups DETKI and Dabro are presented.

Dream Team House, BIP House, Super House and XO Team will compete for the title “Favorite House of Bloggers of Russian Viewers” at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.

Anya Pokrov and Artur Babich, Eva Miller and Gary, Vasha Marusya and Oleg Liquidator, Katya Adushkina and Sema Kim took part in the award in the category “Favorite ‘thorn’ (abbreviated from the English relationship) of the year of Russian viewers”.

You can leave your vote for your favorite nominee on the website kca.nickelodeon.tv and on Twitter, using special hashtags with the name of the award and the name of your favorite star, which can be found on the official pages of the Nickelodeon Russia TV channel in social networks.

In 2021, the Kids’ Choice Awards will be held for the 34th time. KCA winners at different times were such stars as Will Smith, Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and among Russian stars – Anna Khilkevich, Katya Adushkina, Marie Senn and many others.