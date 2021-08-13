Kim Kardashian before and after plastic surgery: video

In the program “Ranks with Ukraine”, which is aired on weekdays at 6:30 on the channel “Ukraine”, experts find out what kind of tuning famous people allow themselves. This time, one of the sexiest women in the world, the reality show star Kim Kardashian, was targeted by a plastic surgeon and photographer.

Fans have noticed more than once that even in super-emotional moments, Kim Kardashian’s face remains motionless. This fact raises thoughts that the star managed to make plastic. However, the secular lioness herself assures: the beauty of her face and figure is from nature! Whether this is true – the professionals are finding out.

The first thing the experts noticed was the blogger’s love for Photoshop.

“I think Kim is a Photoshop adept! She loves him very much, constantly processes her photographs. She loves to blur her skin, do photoplasty – this is when the waist and hips are slightly reduced or increased, – noted the star photographer Ubik Lytvin on the air “Ranku with Ukraine”. – An army of PR people, photographers work for the star, and often photos from red carpet or ceremonies are taken by her own photographers, who then send photos to TV channels and publications. “…









However, it is impossible not to comment on surgical interventions in the appearance of a socialite. And the expert assures – in this case, the bet was not made on the face.

“Her fifth point is the product of a good plastic surgeon. She did not insert implants – all this is done using the lipofilling procedure, that is, when her own fat is injected into a specific area, – commented the plastic surgeon Andrey Yakobchuk on the air of the channel “Ukraine”. – Moreover, the star made breast plastic surgery. And as for the graceful waist – this is most likely Photoshop. “

Didn’t the celebrity do anything with her face and at 40 has such a perfect appearance?

“Just look at this perfect forehead, the absence of wrinkles – there is 100% botulinum toxin, which smoothes wrinkles. Plus she has such a full cheek – no transition. This suggests that there were injections of hyaluronic acid or the introduction of the same fat, – says the surgeon. – There were injections into the chin, or the implant of the lower jaw was inserted, thus the chin changed – it became sharper. But as far as rhinoplasty is concerned, I don’t think there was one. “

And what would Kim Kardashian look like if she did not do surgical interventions?

“She would be aging like ptosis. That is, her soft tissues would intensively descend, and flews would already appear. That is, the angle and line of the lower jaw would not be so delineated. She would have a pronounced nasolabial fold. Of course, wrinkles on the forehead, in the eyebrow area, because she is a very emotional girl, if you watch her interview. But she found the right beautician, the right surgeon, so she has smart aging. “, – the expert comments.

But the increased fifth point in the future can bring problems to the star, because with age they decrease and decrease in all women – this is also waiting for Kim Kardashian.

Watch the program “Ranok z Ukraine” on weekdays at 6:30 on the channel “Ukraine”.