Kim Kardashian spoke about body shaming during her first pregnancy: “It killed my self-esteem”

Kim Kardashian

Eight years ago, Kim Kardashian first became a mother – the TV star gave birth to a daughter, North, from her now ex-husband Kanye West. But, as it turned out, pregnancy was extremely difficult for her morally. 40-year-old Kim admitted that she faced body shaming when she was pregnant with her first daughter. In a podcast by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, she revealed that this pregnancy experience killed her self-esteem, as the media was extremely cruel to her.

I hated pregnancy. Hated the way I felt, how I looked

– she said.

Kim admitted that, upon learning about the pregnancy, she expected something completely different, as she relied on the experience of her mother Kris Jenner and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian – their pregnancies proceeded without problems, and the birth was easy.

She noted that the way the media reported about her pregnancy at the time was very traumatic for her.

It was crazy. It killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe it was acceptable and seemed normal. I sat at home and cried

– she said.

Kim struggled with medical problems during her first two pregnancies. This subsequently led to the fact that he and Kanye West twice turned to the services of surrogate mothers who bore them a daughter Chicago and a son Psalm.

I had preeclampsia and I didn’t know about it. Because of this, the legs and face were swollen. I had to give birth six weeks ahead of schedule, and the birth was urgent. And then with both children, I had a placenta accreta. It was crazy

– she said.

After the first birth, her life did not become easier – she admitted that she was stressed because of her body and was even afraid to go to a public gym.

I didn’t want people to watch me try to lose weight.

During pregnancy, I gained 31 kilograms. I was sitting in my mother’s garage, and in the summer in Calabasas it was 45 degrees. My daughter was in a wheelchair, and I was just training in the garage and doing everything I can while I was strong. It changed me as a person









She remembered.



Kim Kardashian with children

Kim said the experience made her rethink what and how she featured on social media, as she realized how violent the public can be. Kim added that she now takes a more balanced approach to posts on social networks, realizing that some of the posts people may find inappropriate.

There’s definitely a side to me that says, “Be who you want to be and publish what you want to publish.” But there is another side of me that says: “I’m a mom, I’m 40, I need to cool down”,

– she concluded.