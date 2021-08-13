Kristen Stewart talks about dating women

Kristen Stewart became the heroine of the November issue InStyle… The actress appeared on the glossy pages in the lens of Olivia Malone in a black bra, a dress from Chanel, a milk-colored dress, as well as in a red jumper and gray trousers. In addition to Stewart’s photo shoot, you can read her candid interview in the latest issue of the magazine, in which Kristen, among other things, talked about her relationships with girls, first dates and public condemnation.

“When I first went to meet a girl, I was immediately asked if I was a lesbian,” admitted Kristen.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell

“I felt that there might have been things that hurt the people I was with. Not because I was ashamed to say about my orientation, but because in some way I did not like to open up to the public so much. It’s like stealing. It was a period when I was a little secretive, ”she added.









“The first couple of times when I played homosexual heroines, I had not yet openly talked about my sexual orientation. I am attracted by history, and by default I represent what I stand for, ”the celebrity summed up the discussion on the topic of her relationship with girls.

Kristen Stewart and Soko

The public is aware of several novels of the actress with girls: with Alicia Kargile (they were together from 2014 to 2016), the French singer Soko (in 2016), the singer St. Vincent (in 2016), model Stella Maxwell (from 2016 to 2019) and stylist Sarah Dinkin (from 2018 to 2019).

Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent