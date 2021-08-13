Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were released together two years after breaking up

Soon 2021 can rightfully be called the year of reunions: for a month the world has been watching the second wave of “Bennifer” – after the breakup of the engagement, Jennifer Lopez returned to Ben Affleck, and since last week the paparazzi have been closely following Angelina Jolie’s secret visits to the apartment of ex-spouse Johnny Lee Miller in New York. Now on the horizon there is a “new” couple – Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The couple broke up in the fall of 2019, and all this time their fans were waiting for fate to bring the stars together again.

The night before, the entire family – 23-year-old Instagram star and 29-year-old rapper along with 3-year-old daughter Stormi – attended the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit charity event at the Parsons School in New York. Before the photographers, they did not hide warm feelings for each other and hugged and held hands all the time. Later at the ceremony, Travis received the award for his contributions to fashion, art, entrepreneurship and social justice. In his speech, he thanked and mentioned all the people close to him, including Kylie and Stormi:



Stormy, I love you. Wife, I love you too!

Later, Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram a traditional series of selfies in a fashionable image and a separate post – a photo with Travis, in which he hugs her tightly from the back. She signed the picture as follows:

24 hours in New York.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormy Photo from Instagram Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner and Stormy









In public, Kylie appeared in a vintage olive dress by Jean Paul Gaultier, which was made 30 years ago, with a “mesmerizing effect” in the chest area. To it, she added translucent shoulder-length gloves and transparent, almost invisible pumps with heels. Her daughter, Stormi, came out in a black leather dress and white and blue Nike sneakers.

Let us remind you that the first rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up, appeared in October 2019. A few days later, the Daily Mail published a video in which Kylie drives to the hotel at night, where the recording studio of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, is located. The media suggested that Kylie and Tyga there was a date… Later, the reality star denied everything and wrote on social networksthat he and Travis remained good friends:

Travis and I are on good terms and our focus is on Stormi right now. Our friendship and daughter are a priority.

Later, they were only seen a few times together: for example, Kylie and her daughter visited his performance at the Astroworld music festival, they later celebrated her birthday together – footage posted by Kylie, see here. And the girl herself regularly is visiting dad.