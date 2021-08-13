Kylie Jenner responded to criticism for charity fundraiser











Haight still does not subside 😲

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been having a hard time lately. Kim is now in the process of divorcing, and her younger sister Kylie has received a huge wave of criticism for collecting donations for her former makeup artist.

The fans did not appreciate the sincere impulse of the star – the millionaire asks for financial help, isn’t this absurd?











Kylie decided that it was necessary to clarify her actions. The unpleasant situation is gaining momentum, so now is not the time to remain silent.









On her Instagram, Jenner posted a long post in which she told how she sees what is happening:











“I feel it’s important for myself to clear up this false story about asking fans for money and not paying my makeup artist’s medical bills. Sam is not my makeup artist now, and unfortunately we no longer communicate in person, but I worked with him a few years ago and I think he is very cute. I learned about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe (fundraising platform) from a post by my current makeup artist and friend Ariel. I immediately called him to find out what happened to Sam. “

According to Kylie, she just wanted to highlight this issue:

“They’ve already raised 6,000, so I invested 5 to get them to reach their original goal and thought I’d post it in my stories so that those who want to help and donate have more information. I don’t know how it all got so confused, but his family got in touch with Ariel, they are very grateful for all the donations, prayers and love for Sam. “











Kylie reminded that now is not the time to argue:

“Everyone who knows me knows that I do everything with a pure heart and try to be useful whenever possible. Let’s all try to stay positive and pray for Sam, his family, and everyone you know who is going through a difficult time. Hope you have a wonderful day. “

Agree – it’s hard not to believe in Kylie’s sincerity.

