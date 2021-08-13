Lucky 21st Crypto ETF Filed 2021 with Kryptoin’s Ethereum ETF Trust

Delaware-based Kryptoin Investment Advisors have joined many other crypto ETF contenders by registering an Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The cryptocurrency investment firm previously tried and failed to get the green light for a Bitcoin ETF in 2019. The firm returned with another attempt in April this year by filing a Bitcoin ETF, which was sentenced on July 27 but is still pending SEC review.

According to the August 12 filing, the Kryptoin Ethereum ETF Trust plans to list its common stock on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) BZX under a ticker to be announced prior to trading.

The ETF will hold Ethereum (ETH) through custodian Gemini Trust Company, LLC and will value its shares on a daily basis in accordance with the calculated CF Ether price in US dollars, which is “an independently calculated amount based on the aggregate of the executed trade flows of the main ETH spot exchanges.”

The Trust’s investment goal is to provide access to Ethereum at a price that reflects the real Ethereum market in which investors can buy and sell Ethereum, minus the costs of the Trust’s operations, it said in the filing.

The ETF will not buy or sell ETH directly. When it sells or redeems its shares, it will do so in baskets of 100,000 shares at the net asset value (NAV) of the trust.









Kryptoin joins investments by asset manager VanEck and New York-based Wisdom Tree in filing an ETF that offers access to ETH in 2021. A total of 21 cryptocurrency ETF applications have been filed this year, according to Bloomberg ETF Research analyst James Seiffarth.

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, tweeted that since Kryptoin applied for a spot Ether ETF under the Securities Act of 1933, it may take some time before a verdict is issued.

Kryptoin just applied for an Ether ETF. This will be physically backed, so this is in accordance with the 1933 Act, so it might be on ice for a while. Not sure if I’m writing this down, it’s definitely over 20 pic. twitter.com/WY66O3pjO2 – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 12, 2021

Earlier this month, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler suggested that it could be open for approval for ETFs subject to regulated futures contracts under the Investment Companies Act of 1940.

“When combined with other federal securities laws, the 40s Act provides significant investor protection,” he said.