Margot Robbie, Renee Zellweger, Salma Hayek and other stars on the red carpet

The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on February 28 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The COVID-19 pandemic made significant adjustments to the format of the event: it took place without spectators in the hall, and many guests and nominees chose to join the gala event online. However, there were those who still risked appearing on the red carpet. Before the lenses of photographers, Salma Hayek, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Renee Zellweger, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Erivo, Gal Gadot, Jane Fonda and others shone.









The “Golden Globes” were held by Tina Fey, who got in touch with viewers and fans from New York, and Amy Poehler.

