Megan Fox starred in a seductive photo shoot

A Transformers star in an original bra graced the cover of Basic Magazine.

Actress Megan Fox is featured in the new edition of Basic Magazine. Spectacular photos of the celebrity appeared on Instagram.

On the cover of the gloss, 35-year-old Megan poses in the original Paskal top with heart-shaped cups and Good American jeans.

Other photos show her in a LaQuan Smith cut-out jumpsuit, a red Hakan Akkaya strapless latex dress, a Magda Butrym bodysuit and blazer, a colorful asymmetric MUGLER dress, and a white cut-out MÔNOT dress.









The author of the photo shoot was James Macari.

In an interview with Basic Magazine, the actress revealed that she became “the captain of her own ship” after defeating her fear of career failure last year.

“My mind creates the world in which I live,” Megan said.

Fox previously admitted why she hasn’t been drinking alcohol for 12 years. As it turned out, in 2009, under the influence of alcohol, she said a lot during an interview at the awards Golden globe…

We will remind, in early July, Megan starred for InStyle and in an interview with the publication commented on the return to the Hollywood party after a ten-year hiatus.

