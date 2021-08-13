Megan Fox will return in new Transformers movie

The mega-budget sci-fi franchise about giant alien robots fighting in an intergalactic war has never put humans in the forefront, but the films “Transformers” did not leave without them.

Admittedly, it all started quite promising when the first adaptation from Michael Bay followed the simple “guy and his car” pattern, before subsequent sequels turned into straightforward blockbusters with special effects. It is difficult to call people important in the story, since the vast majority of them were simply mechanisms for moving the plot forward with minimal elaboration of character.

This is one of the major bugs that should be fixed in future projects, although “Bumblebee” Travis Knight has already set a serious precedent with Charlie Watson (Hayley Steinfield). Now insider Daniel Richtman claims that Megan Fox can return to the role of Michaela Barnes, although there are no further details about when that might happen.









It is difficult to argue that the actress did not make an impression in the films before she was replaced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the third part. Although fans hailed not being the best acting, Fox was an ebb-and-flow addition. “Transformers”…

At the same time, the chance of Shia LaBeouf returning is slim, given all the negativity swirling around the actor. But if Paramount wants to bring back some of their past films, then Megan Fox will be one of the more obvious candidates.

Premiere of new “Transformers” slated for summer 2022.