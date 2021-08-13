Milla Jovovich in Kiev will receive an award at the All-Ukrainian Prize

Milla Jovovich nominated for the All-Ukrainian Family of the Year 2020 award

Milla Jovovich will fly to Kiev, where the famous Hollywood actress will be presented with an award in the “Pride of the Country” nomination. The star has become a nominee for the all-Ukrainian prize “Family of the Year 2020”.

More than 70% of Ukrainians voted for the candidacy of Milla and her family, the organizers of the award said on their Facebook page.

It is noted that Jovovich’s competitors were other actresses of Ukrainian origin: Mila Kunis (born in Chernivtsi) and Olga Kurylenko (originally from Berdyansk).

The star of the cult blockbuster “The Fifth Element”, the romantic melodrama “Return to the Blue Lagoon” and the fantasy horror franchise “Resident Evil” will visit the capital of Ukraine, where she is to personally receive a new award.

The organizers of the “Family of the Year 2020” award spoke about the negotiations with the actress’s family regarding the arrival of Milla.

The “Family of the Year” award ceremony itself will take place on October 21 in Kiev.

Milla Jovovich was born in Kiev, but together with her mother, actress Galina Loginova, she emigrated to the United States more than 40 years ago. Milla speaks four languages, including Ukrainian. Raises three daughters, and the youngest was born in February 2020.









Milla Jovovich was nominated for the Ukrainian award “Family of the Year 2020” (photo: facebook.com/rodynaroku)

