Mobile AR Game Dogemon Go Lets Players Earn Dogecoin | Blockchain24

After there was hype this year around the Dogecoin meme-based digital currency, the development team announced the launch of an augmented reality (AR) mobile game called Dogemon Go. As in the augmented reality game of Pokémon Go, players catch virtual characters dubbed “dogemon”, and as they level up the characters, they can earn dogcoins as a reward.

Catching Dogemon and Getting DOGE

A new video game for mobile phones has emerged that uses augmented reality (AR) and the Dogecoin crypto asset (DOGE). The crypto community caught the scent of the Dogemon Go game last month when the project’s official Twitter page posted messages about the new game.

The developers of the AR mobile game recently reported that the game has been launched for iOS devices and an Android app is currently being tested. The project’s website welcomes visitors to the game and also includes a map of the AR playing field. The dogemongo.com web portal reports:

“Start now and catch your first doggemon. Combine the gaming experience with your favorite dogemon. Start catching doggemon today [и] if you are a great trainer, you should be able to find cryptocurrency as a loot among other dogemon. Dogemon are waiting for you – start now and catch them all! ”, – reads the message.







Privacy concerns and Dogemon’s ad heaven

An app in the Apple App Store reveals that the game was developed by a programmer named Shemi Suarez. The website explains that the game was created by the Frozen Limited team and the website also has a video trailer for the game.

Some people may opt out of the game for privacy reasons, as registration in the game requires either a Google account, Facebook account, or the ability to use an Apple ID. Pokémon Go also requires one of these accounts to play AR. When a player starts the game, they are allowed to customize their coach’s avatar.

Dogemon has no reviews or ratings for being so new. While the graphics are better in Pokémon Go, there are no in-game cryptocurrency rewards in Pokémon. On the Dogemon Go web portal, the developers state that the game could be an “advertising haven” for those who want their “project, token / coin” to be advertised on an augmented reality map.

While people with Android devices are not able to use the Google Play store, the developers have created a direct download APK for those who can’t wait.