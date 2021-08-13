Natalie Portman is vacationing in Australia with her family

Natalie Portman with her daughter Amalia

Australia has recently been attracting Hollywood stars more and more: after breaking up with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth moved here, and his older brother Chris has been living here for many years with his wife Elsa Pataky and children (by the way, this country is native to the Hemsworths). Recently, 39-year-old Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman flew here with her family. Yesterday, the paparazzi filmed her on the beach in Byron Bay, along with her three-year-old daughter Amalia.

The main intrigue, whether they are preparing with 43-year-old husband Benjamin Millepier for the birth of their third child (the couple is also raising their nine-year-old son Aleph), remained unclear. Although the star was in a swimsuit, she also wore a wetsuit that successfully hid the abdomen. Recall that rumors about Portman’s next pregnancy appeared in July: then it seemed to the fans of the star that her belly was noticeably rounded.

However, apparently, Natalie and Benjamin are not expecting an addition to the family – the actress should soon take part in the filming of the film "Thor: Love and Thunder", which should just start at the end of this month in Australia. So while the star is gaining strength before a long work.












