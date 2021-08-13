Natalie Portman shakes her muscles so as not to embarrass Thor’s image

Even before the pandemic, MCU fans were delighted with the news that actress Natalie Portman will return to the story of Thor, which she began as the earthly lover of the god of thunder. Not only that, information has passed that the star will cease to be just a romantic interest of the superhero, but she herself will put on his cloak, becoming the female version of the lightning thrower on the screen. All this awaits the audience in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is scheduled for February 2022.

In the meantime, the 39-year-old actress shared with Yahoo! details of their preparation for this event. She did not disclose the details of the plot, but suggested that it would be based on the Mighty Thor comic, in which her character Jane Foster is undergoing cancer treatment and at the same time doing superhero work.









Once in the movie, she will have to raise Thor’s magic hammer and scatter enemies, then the actress should look appropriate.

“I’m starting to train to build muscle. If there can be female superheroes on the screen, the more, the better, ”Portman said.

Actress Natalie Portman wrote a book of fables for childrenThe Hollywood star did not write the stories themselves, but simply retold them in modern language.

She added that she is very excited about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to the social position of the actress, it is very important for her to show a strong and independent woman on the screen. Previously, she left superheroics, because she was needed, first of all, as a beauty who is being saved by the main character. But in the end, the studio went to meet the actress, giving her a more independent role.