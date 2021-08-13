Natalie Portman walks with her husband and son in the scorching rays of the Sydney sun

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepieu gave their kids a fun day of surf lessons, birthday parties and – in young Amalie’s case – a sweet back ride.

Forget calling it “back riding.” Natalie Portman’s three-year-old daughter Amalia, looked more like a koala as she rode on her famous mom’s back in Sydney, Australia on January 17. To Natalie, 39, who is in Australia to direct the upcoming fantasy film, which is slated to premiere in 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder (Torah: To Love and Thunder) joined by her 43-year-old husband, Benjamin Millepieu and their 9 year old son Aleph for a day of adventure. The family first attended a birthday party in town, then a park, before ending the day at the beach, according to the publication. Backgrid… There Natalie took Alpha for a surfing lesson. After such a busy day, it wouldn’t be surprising if Natalie was the one who needed to drive her son back to bed.

This walk comes after Natalie was seen walking with Amalia on January 7th. Actress, star of the dramatic thriller “Black Swan” has been spotted wearing denim shorts, a light blue T-shirt, and a wide-brimmed straw hat. She also decided to wear a protective mask. Although the number of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Australia is negligible compared to the United States, they are on the rise on Reuters, so it seems Natalie doesn’t want to take any unnecessary risks.









Ever since summer in Australia (temperatures reach 26 degrees Celsius), Natalie has enjoyed a long shorts season. During the preparation for the shooting of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder “ the actress was seen walking alone. During this walk, she strolled in ripped denim shorts (affectionately referred to as “Daisy Dukes,” although they weren’t technically cropped). The outfit allowed her feet to gaze into the Australian sun and give them a tan, befitting of her colleague Chris Hemsworth. Natalie also went surfing and sanding in Australia, wearing a high-waisted bikini on this beach trip.

Natalie traveled to Australia in September to begin work on her fourth film about Torah, a sequel to the film “Thor: Ragnarok. ” This time around, Natalie will reprise her role as astrophysicist Jane Foster, in which she will reportedly take on the mantle of Thor (similar to how Jane became the god of thunder in the Marvel comics). Tessa Thompson will also return as Valkyrie. They will oppose Christian Bale, who was performed as the villainous Gorr the butcher god.