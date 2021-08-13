Paparazzi filmed pregnant Emma Stone with a huge belly. Photo | Paparazzi

Hollywood movie star Emma Stone walked around New York with a big belly.

The corresponding pictures appeared on her Instagram page. On them, the celebrity was spotted by the paparazzi while leaving the boutique and getting into the car. The actress is wearing a black long dress with a free cut, sunglasses, a small handbag and a respirator on her face. Light summer shoes on my feet (to view the photo, scroll to the bottom of the page).

Emma Stone’s pregnancy became known about a month ago. She previously secretly married producer Dave McCurry. Fans only found out about the joyful event after the actress posted photos with a beautiful ring.

The celebrity was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, to housewife Christa Stone (née Yeager) and contractor Jeff Stone. She attended a Catholic high school for girls and began acting in the theater as a teenager. At the age of 15, Emma and her mother moved to Los Angeles.









As OBOZREVATEL reported, star Emma Stone is expecting her first child. She carefully concealed her pregnancy for several months. The actress still refuses to comment, but in her environment they told the tabloids about her health.