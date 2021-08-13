Parami Raises $ 3 Million to Develop the Web3 Ecosystem | Blockchain24

Parami Protocol, a startup that uses Web3 technologies to change the rules of the game in digital advertising, shares the results of its funding round. The team that builds next-generation blockchain-based ad technologies has raised $ 3 million from the industry’s top investors.

According to a Parami press release, it has successfully completed its round of strategic funding. The team managed to raise a total of $ 3 million from seasoned blockchain-focused venture capitalists.

The list of major investors behind this great round includes NGC Ventures, CMS Holdings, Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), Digital Finance Group, Genblock Capital, Signum Capital, Axia8 Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Digital Renaissance and YBB Foundation.

The venture capitalists who have pledged capital for Parami are enthusiastic about the role it plays in the global metaverse Web3.









“Parami is a key player in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. We believe that their strong team and innovative technologies will create the best version of the Internet, and we want to support the development of such a powerful project, ”said Jack Lu, Managing Director of NGC Ventures.

Crypto Discover, PNYX Ventures, DCI Capital, AU21 Capital and some of the main members of the Parity Foundation have also supported Parami with their funds.

Using the Substrate framework for real-world scenarios

Parami Protocol (AD3)Launched in early Q1 2021, it focuses on solving ad business challenges with Web3 tools. It uses advanced blockchain concepts (decentralized identification [DID], zk-proofs and other solutions) to implement advertising methods.

The new funding will contribute to the development of the Parami application security module in the privacy network of Parami’s own parachain based on the Substrate framework.

Thus, users and validators of Polkadot (DOT) and its Kusama Canary Network (KSM) can benefit from Parami’s enhanced privacy suite.