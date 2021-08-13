Polygon acquires Ethereum L2 Hermez HEZ for $ 250 million | Blockchain24

The Ethereum Scaling Project Polygon (formerly Matic Network) acquired Hermez Network, a ZK-Rollups-based Ethereum scaling solution, for $ 250 million. The two projects are also merging their own tokens – MATIC and HEZ – in the first such transaction in the crypto industry.

On Friday, Polygon announced that Hermez’s offerings will be merged into Polygon and the new project will be named Polygon Hermez. As part of the deal, 26 Hermez employees will also join the 80-person Polygon team.

“This (as far as we know) is the first ever full-scale merger of blockchain networks in which one network completely absorbs another, including its token,” said Polygon co-founder Mikhailo Bjelic.

Earlier this year, two Ethereum projects, Keep and NuCypher, also merged their protocols, but kept their brands independent from each other and did not merge their tokens.

As for Polygon and Hermez, they reached an initial agreement last week, August 4, when Hermez announced that it was “in talks on a potential merger with the public network.” At that time, two projects decided on the peg or swap ratio of their tokens based on their prices as of 11:00 CET on 4 August.

The peg revealed today is 3.5 MATIC: 1 HEZ, which means HEZ token holders will be able to exchange their tokens for multiple MATIC tokens from Polygon. This will happen through a smart exchange contract, which the projects will publish “in the near future.”

Asked if token holders have any voting rights in the deal, Bjelic said that the largest Hermez token holders, representing over 90% of the total token holders, knew about the peg and they all agreed with it. The deal was made possible because HEZ is still “a fairly early stage token,” he said.

Based on the August 4th token prices, Polygon has allocated a total of 250 million tokens from its treasury for the merger, or roughly $ 250 million. According to Bjelic, this represents about 12.5% ​​of Polygon's coffers and 2.5% of MATIC's total supply. According to CoinGecko, the total supply of MATIC tokens is 10 billion and the current token price is around $ 1.40.









Investment in scalability solutions

Polygon has also donated $ 1 billion from its coffers for ZK-based solutions.

“We consider ZK crypto to be the single most important strategic resource for blockchain scaling and infrastructure development, and we have a clear goal of becoming a leading force and participant in this area in the coming years,” Bjelic said.

ZK-Rollups is a type of scaling technology that helps consolidate transactions on a network like Hermez (HEZ) and publishes proof of their validity on Ethereum. This reduces the burden on the Ethereum blockchain as transactions take place outside the main network and makes transactions cheaper.

Polygon (MATIC), on the other hand, offers several Ethereum solutions. According to Bjelich, Hermez will be the fourth Polygon solution after Polygon Commit Chain, Polygon SDK, Polygon Avail and now Polygon Hermez.

The Polygon Commit Chain is a flagship Proof of Ownership blockchain built on top of Ethereum.

Polygon SDK is a software development kit for building Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.

Polygon Avail, on the other hand, is a scalable data availability layer for standalone and sidechains.

Polygon Hermez is an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution based on ZK-Rollups.

As part of the deal, Polygon Hermez “will focus on developing zkEVM technology to provide scalability for embedded smart contracts within the ZK-Rollup,” said Anthony Martin, head of business development at Hermez Network.

“This merger should achieve our common goal of creating a more inclusive financial system that is secure, decentralized and publicly available on top of Ethereum. We are determined to work hard to make this dream a reality, ”Martin said.

There are over 350 projects in the Polygon ecosystem, Bjelic said, and the merger with Hermez will help them increase the scalability of their applications.