Rare shot: Angelina Jolie spent an evening with her son Pax in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie / son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Pax

Returning from a trip to Europe, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie plunged into the high life of Los Angeles. The companions of the actress for appearances were her own children. Last week, she attended a music concert with 16-year-old Zakhara Jolie, and yesterday, along with 17-year-old son Pax, Angelina went to dinner at the popular Nobu restaurant.



Angelina Jolie with her son Pax

The Hollywood star chose a coat of her favorite sand shade for an evening out. In clothes of this color, Angelina has repeatedly appeared in public. Despite the fact that the region is quite hot during the day, it gets chilly in the evenings, so the star decided not to risk her health and to properly warm herself. She complemented the look with a beige bag and brown sandals. Silk trousers with cuffs were barely visible from under the coat. You can also see a light top and a gold chain in the photo.

Recall that Pax Jolie was adopted in Vietnam in 2007, when the boy was three years old. In addition to Pax, Angelina Jolie has two more adopted children: 19-year-old Maddox and 16-year-old Zakhara. Angelina Jolie also has three biological children: 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.



Angelina Jolie with children: Knox, Zakhara, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh

The father of all six children is 57-year-old Brad Pitt, with whom, after the divorce, Jolie still cannot come to an agreement on custody of the children. Recall that the actress wants to get sole custody. In this high-profile war with ex-husband, Jolie recently managed to win a small victory – she achieved the removal of the judge, who ruled on joint custody of her children with Pitt.

The relationship between Pitt and Pax, by the way, did not develop in the best way. Earlier, insiders reported that Brad was generally against his adoption, since the couple was then going through a difficult period. Despite her husband’s protests, Jolie still took up custody of the child, but Brad allegedly never got involved in raising the boy. For some reason, Jolie told Pax that his father was against his appearance in the family when he was 15 years old.









In adolescence, the relationship between Maddox, the couple’s eldest son, and his father escalated – in 2016, Brad allegedly raised his hand against him (they say this was the last straw for Angelina – after that she filed for divorce). Probably, the young man still had a grudge against his father, since, according to some sources, he recently testified against Brad Pitt in the framework of the trial for the divorce of Jolie and Pitt. According to the latest information, the young man is going to return to study in South Korea, away from the scandalous divorce of his parents.



Angelina Jolie with sons Maddox and Pax



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt