Ryan Reynolds on a walk with his daughters in New York

Together with his 33-year-old wife Blake Lively, 44-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds is raising three daughters: six-year-old James, four-year-old Ines and one and a half-year-old Betty. Of course, it is extremely difficult to combine raising three children with a career in cinema, so the couple tries to help each other in everything and shares responsibilities. In order to relieve his wife a little from household chores, Reynolds spent the last couple of days trying to spend as much time as possible with his daughters. Yesterday he and his eldest went for a walk in New York.



Ryan Reynolds with daughter James



Blake admitted that it is difficult for her with three daughters – she and her husband felt the difference between two and three children.

It’s like going from two to three thousand! Yes, we have many children. My husband and I are in the minority. Some people say that there is no difference between two and three children in a family. This is madness! – she noted.

Reynolds, in turn, noted that he loves to spend time with his daughters and always finds something to do with them. At the same time, according to him, he tries not to impose “gender ideas” on them and supports any of their hobbies.

Ryan had been seen walking with his middle daughter the day before. Ines sat comfortably on her father’s shoulders and enjoyed the walk, obviously not tired at all.



Ryan Reynolds with daughter Ines









Despite the fact that Lively and Reynolds often talk about their lives and children, they hide them from the public, and the youngest daughter has not yet been shown to the public. For a long time, they completely hid the name of their third girl – it was eventually declassified by singer Taylor Swift.