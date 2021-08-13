Salma Hayek surprised fans of photos with domestic owls

It turned out that these are not the only pets on her ranch.

On the Instagram page of Salma Hayek, a new series of pictures dedicated to the Christmas theme has appeared. The actress poses against the backdrop of a lively and smartly decorated Christmas tree, and next to her is a live owl. So, 54-year-old Salma said that one of her pets liked the festive tree, but she prefers to sit on the top of her mistress’s head. The actress’s winged friend is called Kering. For the first time his photos on Hayek’s profile appeared back in February 2019.

Fans appreciated the new footage. Some netizens learned for the first time that a celebrity has unusual pets. In the comments, they were surprised to ask: "Do you have a real owl?", "If she has domestic owls, I don't think Jack would like it." One of the fans decided to joke on the picture where Kering sits on the top of Salma's head: "This is one of the ways to scratch your head."









In one of the episodes of the Ellen DeGeneres show, the star spoke about her many pets: “I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I’m sure I forgot something. It’s like giving thanks at an Oscar — you’re forgetting someone. Oh, I forgot! I have rabbits, I have turkeys, chickens. “

After such a lengthy listing, the actress warned viewers to be careful with the number of purchased animals: “Just buy one!” She joked that something strange is in the air at her ranch – all the pets continue and continue to breed.

