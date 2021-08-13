Selena Gomez showed her “successes” in the kitchen

Singer, actress and TV presenter Selena Gomez is trying to hone her culinary skills in her own show “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max. Season 2 premiered on Thursday, January 21st. To mark the occasion, the 28-year-old actress shared a hilarious video with her fans on Instagram with a selection of episodes of her culinary failures. Gomez has put together footage of her spilling something on the table, grimacing at the smell of raw fish, accidentally breaking kitchen appliances and dropping food while cooking.

The TV presenter humorously refers to her abilities in the kitchen and asks sarcastically: “Is this really the Selena + Chef program if I don’t make at least one mistake?” The artist at the show prepares dishes by trial and error, so mastering the skill is not given as quickly as we would like. But fans like the spontaneity and sincerity with which Selena rejoices in small victories, and the way with which disappointed face she meets defeat, but does not give up.









At the end of each episode, Gomez makes a donation to a fund chosen by the guest chef. Culinary talents such as Jose Andres and Quelis are expected to participate this season.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya