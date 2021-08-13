Should you invest in Dogecoin clones?

The popular meme cryptocurrency has grown 2,000 times since its launch and is now in 8th place in terms of capitalization with $ 26 billion. The success has led to the emergence of many clones, and an important role in their popularization was played by Elon Musk, whom fans call “Dogefather”.

In 2013, Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus launched the coin as a joke and so that no one would consider the project seriously, they gave it a self-explanatory name – Dogecoin. However, users liked the joke, and the coin developed a close-knit community. In 2014, they collected donations for charity events, after which Dogecoin gained real popularity, and the value of the coin began to grow in arithmetic progression.

Elon Musk has repeatedly expressed his sympathy for the community and the coin. The value of the cryptocurrency jumped after each such tweet.

The success of Dogecoin has led to the emergence of a large number of clones: news.bitcoin.com has counted 30 tokens as of 04 August (in fact, there are more of them).









Unlike Dogecoin, which is a decentralized coin and is supported by the work of miners, the emission of clones is in the hands of specific individuals who are mainly pursuing selfish goals.

For some reason, Elon Musk also periodically pampits them, causing serious price movements in low-liquid instruments. So, in early July, he wrote the incoherent “BabyDoge, doo, doo, doo …”, after which the trading volume of Baby Doge Coin tripled. Less than two weeks later, he shouted “Daddy Doge” into the crowd of fans – over the course of a day, the price of the coin of the same name increased 10 times, and the daily volume jumped from $ 300 thousand to $ 15 million.

But not all media personalities support the variety of Dogecoin clones. In search of gratitude, the creators of Shiba Inu gave Vitalik Buterin half of the issued tokens, which at that time exceeded $ 7 billion. $ 1 billion of them he sent to the Indian Antique Fund, and simply burned the rest of the coins, asking the community to rid him of such gifts. Following this news, the token quotes collapsed.

However, this is typical for all clones: after the mention by media personalities, the price soars dozens of times, but does not stay at the reached heights. Therefore, if you want to laugh with everyone and invest in a meme cryptocurrency, then Dogecoin remains the best choice.

