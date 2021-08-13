Stars with Ukrainian roots: Kunis, DiCaprio, Stallone

Most of the Hollywood celebrities are from Ukraine. Many of them proudly talk about their home country and often think about it during interviews.

Among them are Milla Jovovich, Mila Kunis, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio and others.

The famous actress moved from Kiev to the United States at the age of five and built a brilliant career. Jovovich speaks almost without an accent not only Russian, but also Ukrainian.

Spielberg’s ancestors were from Ukraine. One was born in Odessa, the other – in a small village near Kamenets-Podolsk. The celebrity himself is now one of the most talented directors. In addition, the director is a lover of Ukrainian borscht.

The famous actress speaks Russian and Ukrainian well. She is from Chernivtsi. In 1991, the Kunis family, having received a Green Card, moved from Ukraine to Los Angeles.

The actor’s grandmother was named Elena Smirnova, and she was from Odessa. The woman left her homeland when she married a German.

The celebrity was born and spent her childhood in Berdyansk. As a teenager, the actress moved to Moscow, and then to France, where she worked under modeling contracts. To date, she has dozens of Hollywood blockbusters on her account.









Stallone’s maternal ancestors lived in Odessa. Sylvester’s mother herself learned about this many years ago from the KGB officers.

Until the age of eight, the famous actress spoke exclusively in Ukrainian, as she grew up in a family of representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada. To date, she has built a brilliant career.

The famous actor often said that he had Ukrainian roots. As it turned out, his grandparents were members of a traditional Jewish family and in difficult times they had to flee the country to the United States.

The maternal grandfather of the American actor was from Ukraine. Schreiber himself knows the history of his family very well and often recalls his Ukrainian roots in interviews.

The father of the famous American actor was born in Kiev. When the celebrity found out about this, he proudly informed his followers on social networks.

