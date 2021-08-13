Friday, August 13, 2021
    Summer on “Gossip”: Nyusha, Salma Hayek, Rita Dakota and others conquer the beaches




    Nyusha

    Autumn is in full swing, and the holiday season for the stars is not over. With envy (“white”, of course) we look at the sunny photographs of Nyusha, Rita Dakota, Christina Romanova, Irina Gorbacheva, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and other celebrities.

    Nyusha presented swimwear from Econyl yarn, the work on which lasted more than six months. The fabric meets all the principles of environmental friendliness (reduces the carbon footprint), the production is located in Moscow. The singer herself starred in an advertising campaign – in the frames she posed in a turquoise swimsuit with slits.

    Nyusha

    More recently, the beloved billionaire Vladislav Doronin, Christina Romanova, was vacationing in Capri, and now she has arrived in Ibiza. The model pleases fans with pictures in a bikini.

    Irina Gorbacheva combines business with pleasure: in the evening she shines at the festival of Russian cinema “Kinotavr-2020”, and in the afternoon she goes to the beach or on a boat trip. Together with her friend and colleague, actress Nadezhda Mikhalkova, the star of the TV series “Chiki” showed a photo in which she dives into the water from a yacht.

    Irina Gorbacheva

    Popular American singer Ashley Frangipani (aka Halsey) took part in the shooting together with the star of the TV series “Euphoria”, actress Sidney Sweeney. In the pictures, the girls are posing in similar one-piece swimsuits with a deep cut. The author of the photo session was the photographer Sam Dameshek, who is famous for filming with film cameras.

    Sydney Sweeney and Halsey

    More celebrity vacation photos in our weekly selection!

    Salma Hayek

    Marina AlexandrovaMarina Alexandrova

    Marina Alexandrova

    Sasha Luss
    Sasha Luss




    Jennifer Lopez
    Jennifer Lopez

    Sasha Luss with a friend
    Sasha Luss with a friend

    Lily-Rose Depp
    Lily-Rose Depp

    Bar Rafaeli

    Rita Dakota

    Christina Romanova

    Rita Dakota with her loverRita Dakota with her lover

    Yana Koshkina
    Yana Koshkina

    Katya IOWA
    Katya IOWA




