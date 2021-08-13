Summer on “Gossip”: Nyusha, Salma Hayek, Rita Dakota and others conquer the beaches

Nyusha

Autumn is in full swing, and the holiday season for the stars is not over. With envy (“white”, of course) we look at the sunny photographs of Nyusha, Rita Dakota, Christina Romanova, Irina Gorbacheva, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and other celebrities.

Nyusha presented swimwear from Econyl yarn, the work on which lasted more than six months. The fabric meets all the principles of environmental friendliness (reduces the carbon footprint), the production is located in Moscow. The singer herself starred in an advertising campaign – in the frames she posed in a turquoise swimsuit with slits.

More recently, the beloved billionaire Vladislav Doronin, Christina Romanova, was vacationing in Capri, and now she has arrived in Ibiza. The model pleases fans with pictures in a bikini.

Irina Gorbacheva combines business with pleasure: in the evening she shines at the festival of Russian cinema “Kinotavr-2020”, and in the afternoon she goes to the beach or on a boat trip. Together with her friend and colleague, actress Nadezhda Mikhalkova, the star of the TV series “Chiki” showed a photo in which she dives into the water from a yacht.

Popular American singer Ashley Frangipani (aka Halsey) took part in the shooting together with the star of the TV series “Euphoria”, actress Sidney Sweeney. In the pictures, the girls are posing in similar one-piece swimsuits with a deep cut. The author of the photo session was the photographer Sam Dameshek, who is famous for filming with film cameras.

More celebrity vacation photos in our weekly selection!

Marina Alexandrova



Sasha Luss











Jennifer Lopez



Sasha Luss with a friend



Lily-Rose Depp

Rita Dakota with her lover



Yana Koshkina



Katya IOWA

