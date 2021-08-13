The film “Pretty Woman” with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere will be shown in Russian cinemas again

Photo: still from the film “Pretty Woman”; director – Garry Marshall; production – Touchstone Pictures

The 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere will be shown at Cinema Park and Formula Kino from 28 to 30 May. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the network.

“From 28 to 30 May, the film” Pretty Woman “, a modern story of” Cinderella “, which has been inspiring viewers for 30 years with faith in love that knows no barriers, will be released again on the big screens. The film will be shown in the original language with Russian subtitles,” says in the message.









“Pretty Woman” is one of the most successful romantic comedies in Hollywood, directed by Garry Marshall. The film grossed nearly half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, turning the leading actors – Julia Roberts and Richard Gere – into movie stars of the first magnitude. The film was nominated for BAFTA and Golden Globe awards.

Earlier it was reported that the series “How I Met Your Mother” will continue. It is planned that the main role in it will be played by Hilary Duff, who, according to the plot, will tell her son about meeting his father in 2021.