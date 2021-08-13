UK authorities seize $ 9.5 million of Ethereum on USB sticks | Blockchain24

The Economic Crime Unit of the Greater Manchester Police of the United Kingdom seized approximately $ 22.25 million after intelligence discovered USB drives containing significant amounts of Ethereum (ETH). According to an announcement made by officials, investigators found $ 9.5 million worth of ETH, while detailing that $ 12.7 million was subsequently discovered, without specifying which cryptocurrency it was.

The operation was carried out in the context of a crackdown on cryptocurrency fraud, which used a fake savings and trading service with victims in the UK, US, Europe, China, Australia and Hong Kong, police said. The scammers told the victims that they relied on the Binance Smart Chain to process all transactions.

“The fraudsters running the service waited for a significant amount of money to be deposited into an account before closing their website and transferring funds to their own accounts. Unfortunately for them, the scammers did not disappear without a trace. Specialist officers received information that the participants in this scheme were in Manchester for a limited time, and tracked them down, finding an encrypted USB flash drive containing stolen Ethereum worth $ 9.5 million, ”- commented in the department for economic crimes.







Two people arrested

However, Greater Manchester police arrested a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman for fraud and money laundering. However, they were released as the investigation continues. Now the police are faced with a problem, as they are looking for victims in order to recover the recovered funds.

“Our lives are increasingly moving online or on our phones, and currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are often seen as the future when it comes to money and trading. Along with this, a new type of crime is emerging, and we are seeing an increase in opportunistic criminals seeking to exploit these trends, as well as any technology gaps that can be manipulated. ”- Joe Harrop, Chief Inspector, Economic Crimes Division, Greater Manchester Police. Unit indicated.

Recently, in June, detectives from the UK Metropolitan Police’s Economic Crime Department conducted the largest cryptocurrency seizure in the country, which is considered one of the largest in the world. Specifically, authorities seized £ 114 million ($ 158.8 million) of digital assets reportedly linked to a money laundering case.