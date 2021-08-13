Welcome to London: how Ethereum survived another hard fork

On August 5, 2021, the London hard fork took place on the Ethereum main network on block # 12965000, which was another step towards Ethereum 2.0. Previously, it was sequentially activated on testnets Ropsten, Goerli and Rinkeby, and already then caused a full range of emotions in the industry – from enthusiasm to hatred. Investors expected that with the activation of London, the ETH tokenomics will become deflationary, and this will lead to an increase in quotations. Miners, on the other hand, feared a reduction in income by 20-30%.

ForkLog figured out whether these expectations and fears were met.

How is it in London?

The London hard fork consisted of five proposals to improve the Ethereum network: EIP-1559, 3554, 3529, 3198 and 3541. The most important of them was EIP-1559, which radically changed the model of transaction fees. It was proposed by Vitalik Buterin back in 2019, but due to inconsistency, the adoption was postponed many times.

Instead of the original auction fee model, a “basefee” was introduced – the minimum fee that allows a transaction to be included in a block. The basic fee is recalculated on each block based on the network load and can be increased or decreased by a maximum of 12.5% ​​per block. This provides bOgreater predictability of commissions and smooths out their fluctuations.

EIP-1559 also provides for a twofold increase in the maximum gas limit per block – from 12.5 million to 25 million, which means a doubling of the maximum block size. At the same time, the target block load is set at 50%. As this indicator increases, the base fee rises, forcing users to reduce the number of transactions. For users who want to speed up the processing of a transaction, the ability to assign additional priority fee or miner tip.

The most controversial change to EIP-1559 is that the entire base fee is burned, and miners only get the priority fee. So the developers tried to create a self-regulating mechanism that, without compromising the security of the network, limits emissions and reduces ETH inflation.

Ultimately, EIP-1559 should benefit regular users of DeFi applications, as the update is intended to save them from unpredictable surges in fees and overpayments for gas.

Has Ethereum become deflationary?

London has been dubbed a “deflationary update” in advance, as EIP-1559 introduces an element of uncertainty in Ethereum’s emission rate for the first time. The mechanism of burning the base commission has led to the fact that the amount of ETH in circulation can not only increase, but also decrease, depending on the number of transactions in the network and the amount of commissions.

According to data from EthBurned and Etherchain.org, the rate of burning commissions in the first hours after the hard fork exceeded 4 ETH per minute, and at some moments more ether was actually burned than was mined during the same time.

However, over the course of several days, the burning rate dropped to 2.3-3 ETH per minute. This amounts to approximately 4300 ETH per day. During the same time, about 12,900 ETH is mined. That is, thanks to the mechanism of burning the base commission, the average daily emission of Ethereum has decreased by about 33%.

Thus, London did not make the Ethereum blockchain deflationary, but significantly reduced the emission rate and laid the prerequisites for the transition from inflationary to deflationary tokenomics, which can be expected in Ethereum 2.0.

Are the miners affected?

Before the hard fork was activated, miners’ income was formed from the reward for finding a block (2 ETH per block) and transaction processing fees. Moreover, in the spring of 2021, at the peak of the Ethereum network congestion, the revenues from commissions were close to parity with the reward for finding blocks, and in February they exceeded it. But even during periods of low gas prices, commissions brought miners at least 10-20% of all revenues.

EIP-1559 dramatically influenced the ratio of miners’ income sources. Most of the transaction fees are now burned. Miners only get a relatively small tip. According to the WatchtheBurn.com service, the share of the priority fee in different blocks varies within 10-100% of the size of the base commission, but on average it is about 20%.

According to WhatToMine, two hours before the hard fork for a farm with a hash rate of 90 Mh / s, the daily production volume was 0.002569 ETH (excluding electricity costs). A few days after the hard fork, production dropped to 0.00209 ETH per day. Thus, in terms of ETH, the drop in miners’ income was about 18%. However, thanks to the rise in the US dollar rate, miners now earn almost the same as before the hard fork.

MEV as compensation for miners

Back in early 2021, when the inevitability of the activation of EIP-1559 and the fall in fees became obvious, large mining pools began to look for opportunities to compensate for the decline in revenue.

One of these solutions was the Miner Extractable Value (MEV) – “the value extracted by the miner.” This term refers to the profit-making methods that a miner can use due to access to a pool of unconfirmed transactions. The miner has the ability to enable, exclude or change the order of transactions in the blocks he creates, so that he has ample opportunities for arbitration and front-running…









Analysts are already calling MEV an invisible tax that miners can collect from users. For example, a miner can deliberately cause token price slippage on decentralized exchanges based on the AMM mechanism, prioritizing their transactions over those of ordinary users. The use of front-running will lead to the fact that users’ orders will be executed at artificially inflated prices, and the miner will receive a small profit from each transaction.

The most unpleasant thing is that these are not theoretical reflections for a long time, but harsh reality. Back in March 2021, the Ethermine mining pool from the Austrian company BitFly, which controls about 20% of the Ethereum hash rate, implemented the MEV arbitration strategy… 80% of the generated profit is distributed among the participants of the pool.

Other mining pools soon followed suit. For example, the 2Miners pool announced the use of a MEV solution from ArcherDAO. Independent analysts note that already in April 2021, up to 30% of Ethereum blocks contained transactions related to MEV strategies.

Probably, by now, a significant part of mining pools from the top 10 and large solo miners use some kind of MEV solutions, for example, the most popular flash bot MEV-Geth.

Since January 1, 2020, the total MEV in the Ethereum network has amounted to $ 687.6 million.In 2021, the growth of the indicator has accelerated many times. Data: explore.flashbots.net.

Potentially, MEV tools can extract millions of dollars in profit per day from the market and users’ pockets, and popular DEXs do not have effective ways to resist them. For example, the Gnosis Protocol project is currently only testing MEV protection technology on the new DEX CowSwap.

The last gasp of gas tokens?

The EIP-3529 proposal, included in the London hard fork, endangered services that offered lower transaction costs through the use of gas tokens. They had to be purchased when the gas price was low and used to pay for transactions when the network was busy and gas prices were high. Typically, using them would cut transaction costs in half.

The first tokens of this kind were two variants of GasToken: GST1 and GST2, which could be used with any DeFi platform on the Ethereum network. In June 2020, the popular DEX aggregator 1inch Network put into circulation a similar Chi GasToken (CHI) that could only be used on this platform.

These services exploited a gas offset feature that encouraged developers to remove data from the Ethereum blockchain along with unused smart contracts. When gas prices were low, such services filled the network with “garbage” data, and when gas prices soared again, they removed their garbage, for which they received compensation.

The EIP-3529 proposal has dramatically reduced the maximum compensation for gas costs, which negates the economic rationale for using gas tokens on the Ethereum network.

The Fork That Didn’t Happen

One of the concerns regarding the London update was that a significant part of miners and node owners would not support the unprofitable hard fork and would continue to work without activating the updates. In this case, the network would split into two blockchains, as it did in 2016, when Ethereum Classic was born due to rejection of the hard fork proposed by the Ethereum Foundation.

Some crypto exchanges (for example, Binance) warned their users about this possibility and even prepared in advance to distribute the forked coins. But already two hours before the London hard fork, according to the ethernodes.org service, more than 70% of the nodes were ready for it. Support for the upgrade by the majority of the network participants was guaranteed, and no prerequisites for the fork of the Ethereum blockchain arose.

From London to Shanghai

London completed all the tasks assigned to it by the developers, including the most difficult one – changing the mechanics of calculating transaction fees.

Another hard fork is planned at the end of 2021, which is expected to bring the final transition to Ethereum 2.0 closer. It has already been named Shanghai, but its content is still under discussion by the developer community. Most likely, the final list of proposals will be approved in October, followed by activation in test networks.

For ordinary users of the Ethereum ecosystem and long-term investors, the changes that have already happened and are planned are positive from all points of view. It is expected that the network bandwidth will grow many times over, transaction costs will decrease, and a decrease in supply up to deflation will stimulate the growth of quotations. But the fate of miners is unenviable, because in just five months they will most likely have to switch their equipment to mining other PoW cryptocurrencies (ETC, ZEC and others), which are unlikely to be as profitable as Ethereum in the last couple of years.

