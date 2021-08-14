Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping with her son Pax in Beverly Hills: new photos

Angelina Jolie / Pax

46-year-old Angelina Jolie decided to make up for the lost time during her trip to Europe, which she did not spend alone with some of her children. So, for the second day in a row, the actress is noticed in the company with her 17-year-old son Pax. Yesterday, mother and son went to a Los Angeles restaurant together, and today they decided to go shopping. The star was caught buying glasses at an optics store in Beverly Hills. Angelina and Pax spent some time in the boutique, choosing frames, and then, after making a purchase, continued their leisurely stroll.



Angelina Jolie with her son Pax

For whom the purchased glasses are intended remains a mystery. The actress is known to have imperfect eyesight and sometimes wears contact lenses.

For day shopping, Jolie chose an outfit in gray shades – a loose knit top and wide leg pants. The actress complemented the look with a beige bag and light-colored shoes. Following regional health regulations, Angelina and Pax wore masks at all times, both inside the store and outside.

Recently, Angelina made an appearance and, together with her daughter – with 16-year-old Zakhara, they attended a concert by the performer Ziggy, the son of Bob Marley.

Angelina often arranges interesting leisure for her children: some time ago she took her four children – Pax, Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Knox – on a trip to Paris. Recently, the actress went boating with her daughter Shiloh in Venice. The Hollywood star is so used to spending most of her time with children that she categorically does not want to share her parenting responsibilities with her ex-husband, 57-year-old Brad Pitt. Custody of six children – three foster children and three biological children – is the subject of a protracted court case related to the divorce of the star couple. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage. Before that, the couple met for over 10 years.











Angelina Jolie with sons Maddox and Pax

Recently, the case took a new turn – Jolie achieved the removal of the judge, who decided on joint custody. Angelina, despite the huge costs associated with the courts, plans to achieve sole custody.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie with children: Knox, Zakhara, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh