Anne Hathaway first appeared after pregnancy announcement

The new season of the theatrical production Sea Wall / A Life premiered yesterday on Broadway. Anne Hathaway, 36, came to support her friend and colleague Jake Gyllenhaal, who was involved in the play – this was the actress’s first appearance on the red carpet after the announcement of her second pregnancy.

Hathaway came to the event in a tight fuchsia cocktail dress that accentuated her rounded belly. Anne complemented the evening look with a red clutch and silver sandals.

The actress was in a good mood and posed for reporters with a smile at the press release. At the premiere, Anne Hathaway appeared accompanied by her 38-year-old husband, Adam Shulman. He was all the time next to his pregnant wife and held her hand tightly.

Recall that Ann told fans about the imminent replenishment in her family at the end of July. Later, in an interview with reporters, the actress admitted that it was very difficult for her to get pregnant a second time.

Every time I tried to get pregnant, I failed. It was hell! As luck would have it, at that moment everyone around became pregnant except me. Intellectually, I understood that this was not happening in order to torment me, but, to be honest, it looked exactly like

– shared Hathaway.

The actress is outraged by the fact that very little is said in society about infertility, despite the fact that modern women very often face this problem. The star admitted that it was for this reason that she openly spoke about her difficulties of conception, after which she received a response from women from different parts of the world.









Usually, pregnancy is covered in a rather one-sided way: of course, it is wonderful that we can share our happiness with others, but such moments are not always filled with happiness alone, because often there is pain behind it. I think the pain comes from women feeling like they are the only ones going through it,

– says the actress.

Recall that married to Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway is raising a son, Jonathan, who was born in 2016. As it turned out later, getting pregnant the first time Ann was just as difficult as the second.