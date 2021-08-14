Ariana Grande and Zac Efron look like the actors in the movie Romeo and Juliet

The blogger showed behind-the-scenes footage of the film from the 60s, and viewers saw in them Ariana Grande and Zac Efron. Who knew that the cult “Romeo and Juliet” is played by the seleb counterparts. It seems to be the other way around – it was nature that was inspired by cinema and made high-quality copy-paste.

Tiktok user with nickname strange.clips shares in his account excerpts from foreign interviews and films of different years. In the video, published on April 10, the girl showed an excerpt from a conversation between the actors of the film adaptation of the famous Shakespearean tragedy “Romeo and Juliet”. The film with Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey was released in 1968. But it seems that the audience is not sure about this, because they found modern stars in the frames – Ariana Grande and Zac Efron.

In the video, the blogger showed part of the interviews with young actors Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey, who played in the film adaptation of one of the most famous and sad love stories in the world. Leonard was 17 at the time of filming and Olivia was 16, making her debut as Juliet.

In her video, the tiktoker paid more attention to the relationship of partners on the set. In the inscription under the video, the blogger noted that there was an affair between Leonard and Olivia, which quickly ended. But then the actors became good friends.

But the audience was interested in something else: they noted that young actors from the 60s strongly remind them of modern popular celebrities – singer Ariana Grande and actor Zac Efron. And it seems that nature sometimes loves to write off from itself. After all, there is a certain similarity between Leonard Whiting and Zac Efron.









And Ariana Grande seems to have borrowed some of the facial features and her signature tail from Olivia Hussey.

The full video can be viewed below.

In the comments to the video, tiktok users are sure that the actors of the past and the celebs of our time are similar.

Zac Efron and Ariana Grande.

I thought it was Zac Efron 😳.

They look like Ariana Grande and Zac Efron.

And some viewers did not take the author’s word for the video and decided that they were trying to deceive.

OH MY GOD … I REALLY googled it because I really believed it was Zac Efron … WOW.

Netizens often find people who look like celebrities. Foreigners realized that the USSR had its own Leonardo DiCaprio. They looked who sings the song “Komarovo” and found a new crash.

And the Weeknd appeared in tiktok. People are sure that the guy is the perfect double of the singer. After all, he will confuse even Bella Hadid.