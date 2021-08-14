Ariana Grande released a song with two rap stars

On the night of January 15, the popular singer Ariana Grande presented her new track to the fans. This is a remix of the song “34 + 35” from the 2020 album Positions, which the 27-year-old recorded with two famous American rappers – Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. Both performers added several lines from themselves to the composition.

We add that the song “34 + 35” entered the top ten American Billboard Hot 100, and also took high positions in the charts of Australia, Great Britain, Canada and other countries. With her rudeness, she somewhat stands out from the general concept of the Positions album, in which Ariana appeared as a tender and vulnerable girl, but Grande really liked the track itself and she could not help but include it in the new disc.

We will remind, recently the singer boasted of a wedding ring – her boyfriend Dalton Gomez called the pop star to marry.

