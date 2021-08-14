Brian Austin Green demanded financial support from Megan Fox after the divorce

And he asked for joint custody of the children.







Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green











In late November, the 34-year-old actress filed for divorce from her husband Brian Austin Green six months after he confirmed rumors of a breakup on his podcast. Recently, the star of the series “Beverly Hills 90210” responded to Megan Fox’s statement and agreed to equally share legal and physical custody of his sons – 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Jornie.









Brian also requested spousal support after the divorce, but did not insist on child support. But Megan in her statement asked to deprive both herself and Green of the right to any payments. The stars also diverged on the dates of parting: Fox indicated November 2019, and the actor – March this year. Both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup after ten years of marriage.

Now Megan is happily in a relationship with 30-year-old hip-hop artist Machine Gun Kelly, and Brian is still enjoying a single life. In the summer, the actor was repeatedly noticed in the company of models Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden, but this did not lead to anything serious.