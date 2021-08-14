Saturday, August 14, 2021
    Cameron Diaz gives up babysitting for her newborn daughter

    Cameron Diaz

    In early 2020, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 40-year-old husband Benji Madden announced on the social network the birth of their daughter Raddix. For both spouses, the child became the firstborn, and they immediately warned the public that they intend to protect the baby from prying attention. The actress and musician did not show her photo and did not share the details of their daughter’s birth. However, the media managed to find out something about the changes in the life of the star family.

    The couple’s close friends are very reliable, so it should come as no surprise that they all managed to keep Raddix’s birth a secret. – says the insider.

    Diaz ended her acting career a few years ago, making family life a priority. According to sources from Cameron’s entourage, she is not looking for helpers in caring for a newborn baby and intends to cope without a nanny.

    Cameron wants to spend every second with the child – added an insider.

    It’s easy to guess that Benji is helping her. Next to him, she found a truly serious relationship. In an interview, Cameron said that it was after meeting with Benji that she wanted to become a mother.

    Cameron became calmer, more balanced and happy. The desire to become a mom came naturally – says the insider.

    For both the actress and the guitarist of Good Charlotte, their marriage was the first. Benji and Cameron got married in early January 2015.

