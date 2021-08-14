Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – The crypto was trading at $ 2.176390 at 09:44 (06:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.02% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 13.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 69.571157B, 3.48% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 71.557257B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.092499 to $ 2.191374.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 8.046376B or 7.43% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.3947 to $ 2.1914 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 11.53% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 47,581.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.77% on the day.

trading at $ 3.302.61 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.65%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 893.992908B or 44.66% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 386.498215B or 19.31% of the total cryptocurrency market.







