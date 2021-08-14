Cozy Fall Look by Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is one of those models who are closely watched not only on the catwalk, but also beyond. In everyday life, she often looks no less impressive than at any fashion show. She easily wears the trendiest clothes of the season – so her outfits can be perceived as a visual aid and a source of inspiration for her own bows.

She recently appeared in New York in the most comfortable look for the last days of fall. Jenner was wearing a soft oversized jumper worn over a thin turtleneck, trendy wide-leg trousers and a mask (where without it in our time?). And all this, including the mask – in shades of beige! The calm color scheme of the image was slightly diluted only by shoes – oxfords of a deep wine shade. Otherwise, it turned out to be just the perfect bow for the end of autumn and the beginning of winter – cozy, soft, warm and stylish. Exactly what you want to wear on one of the next cold days – adding a down jacket or a fur coat, of course. Moreover, beige, like all other shades of earth, is a real hit of this season. Bows in this color scheme have been the most popular in recent street style roundups. And if the approval of the main fashionists of the world has been received, then there is nothing to doubt: you need to wear it.