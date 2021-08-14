daughter Zavorotnyuk became a copy of Kardashian











Anna is regularly compared to the star parent – the similarities between them are truly striking. But this time, the girl reincarnated as another celebrity and surprised everyone.











To Anna Zavorotnyuk, the daughter of the famous “perfect nanny”, there is an ambivalent attitude on the Web. On the girl’s page, of course, her fans are active, who adore watching the life of a beauty and discussing beauty novelties, poetry and travel with her. But outside of Anna’s personal page, haters have settled, who now and then accuse her of hype on her mother’s name.

This, of course, is not true: Zavorotnyuk Jr., on the contrary, tries not to talk about her family and every time she gets upset when strangers start a conversation about the state of the actress. Once the daughter Zavorotnyuk was offended by the doctors, asking about her mother. We will not justify everyone who is interested in Anastasia’s health, but you can understand them: it’s unrealistic not to think about the “wonderful nanny” when you look at Anna!



















Daughter Zavorotnyuk really looks like her stellar mother, and every year the similarity is becoming clearer.

Previously, Anna bleached her hair, but now she has returned to a natural shade and has become just a copy of Anastasia – at a certain angle it is even difficult to distinguish one from the other. And suddenly the girl appeared in a completely unusual way for herself with a high ponytail and trendy double arrows. The result is a predatory-sexy bow in the style of Kim Kardashian.

The American star, one might say, patented the fox look and nude on the lips, accentuated by a golden tan. Although the ponytail of Kanye West’s ex-wife has recently been changed to braids or loose hair. Too many celebrities have tried on the same image: take, for example, Ariana Grande, who has not parted with her tail for years.

Anne’s choker and a zebra-print dress completed the ensemble – Kim could probably have worn something similar seven years ago. Zavorotnyuk here is no longer so similar to her stellar mother – maybe she is growing up? By the way, recently the girl herself argued that she felt strange changes in her life and could not explain them. “Maybe this is growing up? Or maybe a shiz? ” – Anna jokes.

