    Emily Blunt will play the first female detective in history




    The story of detective Kate Warne is being filmed in Hollywood.

    Sherlock Holmes in a skirt: Emily Blunt will play the first ever female detective
    Emily Blunt will shine with deduction on the screen. Photo: globallookpress.com

    The Devil Wears Prada, A Quiet Place and Jungle Cruise star Emily Blunt will star in the new Amazon film about Kate Warne’s first female detective.

    It should be said here that in the middle of the 19th century, the Pinkerton National Detective Agency was organized in America. At the time, it was the world’s largest private investigative company.

    She actively recruited women, which was rare in those days. In her ranks, according to Western sources, the first female detective named Kate Warne appeared. She not only entered an overtly male profession and changed her views on crime investigation, but she also paved the way for other women in law enforcement.




    According to the publication Deadline, filmmakers are going to turn her story into a dynamic adventure film. It will probably resemble Jungle Cruise in spirit, as Emily Blunt’s partner in the new Disney film, Dwayne Johnson, will produce a detective story.

