Emma Stone will star in the strange reimagining of “Frankenstein” from the director of “The Favorite”

The plot of the “Poor and the Unfortunate” is extremely unusual.

Emma Stone in the movie The Favorite

Emma Stone will star in Poor Things. According to The Film Stage, the film will be directed by the director “Favorites”, in which the actress, Yorgos Lanthimos, starred.



New the project is called a kind of rethinking of the horror classic “Frankenstein”. However, in reality, this is an adaptation of the novel “Poor and Unfortunate” by Alasder Gray.released in 1992.

In the center of the plot of the tape will be “an unstable, overly sexy, emancipated woman” named Bella Baxterand will be played by Emma Stone. Due to her cruel husband, the heroine at some point decides to drown herself, but Bella will be brought back to life with the brain transplant of her own unborn child. A kind of story, you will not tell anything.

See also: “Favorite”: Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown



The scriptwriter of this unusual picture will be the author of the same “Favorite” Tony McNamara. By the way, he worked on the TV series “Great”. In this case, something extraordinary and amazing is definitely waiting for us. Both films cleverly combine comedy, drama and shocking moments, so it is likely that Poor Unfortunate will be filmed in the same spirit.









Filming is due to start in the fall of 2021. Most likely, the premiere of the film “Poor and Unfortunate” should be expected in 2022.



